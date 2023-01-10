 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's security beefed up amid fears of attack: Duke seen with armed bodyguards

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Prince Harry was escorted by armed bodyguards as he arrived in New York City to plug his memoir Spare on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Duke of Sussex travelled to New York City to record an interview for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as part of his media blitz to push his controversial autobiography - which was officially released on Tuesday.

Meghan Markle's hubby was accompanied by a guard carrying a Glock lock box, used to carry the semi-automatic pistol and ammunition.

Harry has become increasingly concerned for his security since stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020 meant he no longer benefited from round-the-clock protection.

However, Harry's recent remarks about Taliban have apparently forced him to tighten his security.

It comes after Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe advised Harry to beef up his security and warned that the  Duke could face Salman Rushdie-like attack over his claims about the killing of Taliban.

Speaking to GB News' Camilla Tominey, Mr Wharfe said the Duke's revelation is concerning as he branded the claims ill-judged.

Dian's former bodyguard said: "In the last two or three days a number of leading military personnel have condemned his 'ill-judged' actions, and I think it was incredibly foolish of him.

"Let's be quite frank about this. We've already had statements from Afghanistan. And you only have to look at what happened to Salman Rushdie recently - nobody anticipated an attack like that."

Harry has taken part in a series of TV interviews in the UK and the US to coincide with the launch of his book. During his appearance at Good Morning America, the Duke appeared telling host Michael Strahan that he would likely never return to live in the United Kingdom.

