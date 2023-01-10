Pakistan boat rally to return mid-February

Organisers of Pakistan Boat Rally addressing a press conference in Karachi on January 10, 2023. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Returning with its second season, the Pakistan boat rally is slated to take place mid-February this year.

Following the boat rally's inaugural edition's success in 2021, the Pakistan Boat Rally and Fishing Association (PBRFA) has decided to keep promoting ocean tourism.

"We got a massive response from people after the success of the first edition of the Pakistan boat rally," shared Ahmed Mamoor Amimi, the president of PBRFA, while speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday.



He announced continuing the rally with the aim to further ocean sports with its second edition deeming a "passion".

"Initially, we plan to hold this rally in mid-February this year," said Amimi.

Last time, the rally took place between the sea of Gawadar and Karachi. This time the distance will be reduced to make the rally more interesting.

"This time, we will be finishing our rally on Astola Island, one of the beautiful islands of Pakistan. The reduction of distance will increase the competition among the boaters," said the organiser.

"We have started getting requests for participation. As many as 10-12 boaters will be able to participate in the event," he added.

Pakistan Navy is the prime supporter of the Pakistan boat rally and assisted the organisers to make the event successful last year.

"Pakistan Navy has always supported us in this cause. Together, we will make ocean tourism more popular in Pakistan," Amimi concluded.