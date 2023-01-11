 
Sadia Khan shares post over 'fake news' she's dating Aryan Khan

 Sadia Khan shares post over 'fake news' she's dating Aryan Khan

Sadia Khan, who was recently seen in a photo with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan,

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor shared a cryptic post after fake reports surfaced online about dating Aryan Khan.

Turning to Instagram Stories, the 35-years old Pakistani actor wrote "Taking a picture together doesn't mean that we are dating so chill guys."

Further, Sadia recently told UAE's City Times, "It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news”

“This doesn’t mean that we are dating. I am not the only one who took a picture with Aryan either; there were a few other people who clicked pictures and they also uploaded them, but somehow I am the one whose picture is floating around,” she said. 

She also added, "I deny all the rumours as baseless and I would say that Aryan is very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy. So, please stop all these baseless rumours about us. Love and respect."

The two had met at a New Year's Eve party where they spoke and clicked pictures, like others.

Previously, the star kid sparked dating rumors with Bollywood dancer and actor Nora Fatehi, as they both posed with the same person in different pictures on New Year's Eve.

