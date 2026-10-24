Actor Aymen Saleem steps into politics, joins PPP

Actor-turned politician Aymen Saleem in an undated picture. — Instagram/@aymen.saleem

Actor Aymen Saleem, daughter of former Pakistan cricketer Saleem Yousuf, has stepped into politics by joining the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), calling late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto as her lifelong inspiration.

She made the announcement at a press conference in Karachi alongside PPP senior leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

The actor said she was grateful and proud to join the party, describing her move as a commitment to serving the country and its people.

“Since my childhood, I’ve been a big fan of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and every girl who has seen her journey is definitely impressed by her,” she said.

Aymen recalled Benazir’s political achievements, saying that she was the first woman prime minister of Pakistan and led a democratic government despite facing several challenges.

She added that Benazir’s life had taught her from a young age that girls never dream too small.

“That is why I’m here,” she said.

Aymen stressed that joining the PPP was not merely a political decision, but a promise to work for Pakistan and its people.

“I would like to say that this is not a political decision for me. This is a commitment for me. It’s a commitment that I want to make to my country, my people,” she said

Aymen said her father had represented Pakistan in cricket for more than a decade, adding that patriotism had been an important part of her upbringing.

The actor said she always had the passion to do something for the country, and with the help of her education and the experiences she had gained, she would take full advantage of this opportunity.

The actor also expressed gratitude towards the party’s top leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Before joining the entertainment industry, Aymen worked in investment banking and consulting in New York. She rose to prominence through the popular drama Chupke Chupke in 2021.