Imran Khan gets relief as Indian court pauses exit order

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has received temporary relief after an Indian court allowed him to stay in the country until November 2.

The decision comes after the government told him to leave India by October 28 over claims that he took part in a protest in Mumbai.

The 43-year-old actor, who is a US citizen, challenged the order in the Bombay High Court as his lawyer said that the decision was really unfair and against the law.

The appeal also stated that there was no proof that Imran had joined the protest or gathered people to take part in it.

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The court, however, delayed the hearing until November 2 because of technical issues. It also ordered that the government decision would remain on hold until then, giving the actor more time in India.

Imran's partner, Lekha Washington, earlier explained that they had gone towards the protest area with his mother and a cousin to ask about a friend who had been detained by police.

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She said they were quickly surrounded by reporters.

Imran later answered questions from the media, saying they had no demands and were not part of any group.

The protest called for the resignation of India's chief election commissioner over claims about changes to voter lists. Imran's case remains before the court, with the next hearing set for November 2.