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Danyal Zafar announces major decision after reaching 'breaking point'

Singer-turned-actor says two years of constant travel and juggling dual careers have taken a toll on his health

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 26, 2026

Danyal Zafar. — Instagram @danyalzee
Danyal Zafar. — Instagram @danyalzee

Pakistani singer and actor Danyal Zafar aka Danny See has announced a temporary break from professional commitments after reaching what he described as a “breaking point”, saying he needs time to rest and recover after two years of a gruelling work schedule.

In a statement shared on Instagram stories on Sunday, the artist said he had spent the past two years travelling almost constantly, moving between shoots, shows, album recordings and other commitments, often spending only a few days in one place.

“Managing 2 careers simultaneously is a tumultuous feat,” he wrote, adding that the demanding routine had taken a toll on him.

The singer shared a photograph of an intravenous infusion bag as the backdrop of his message, revealing that he had been advised to prioritise his health above everything else for the time being.

Danyal Zafar announces major decision after reaching breaking point

Saying he needed to follow that advice, Danyal announced that all his professional activities would be put on hold while he focused on his recovery.

“I’ll be taking a little break to rest, recover and find my way back to full health,” he wrote, signing off his message with love for his followers.

The announcement comes amid a busy period for the artist, 

The announcement comes after a busy spell for the artist, who has been balancing acting projects with his music career.

Danyal recently appeared as the lead character in two television dramas — Raqaas and Zanjeerain.

He has also been promoting his upcoming studio album, "STORMS & serenity", scheduled for release on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Danyal had spoken about the physical toll of his work schedule, revealing that a bout of fever had left him feeling exhausted. In an October 6 post, he said he had gone 415 days without a day off and acknowledged the need for some rest.

His latest announcement signals a pause in his commitments as he takes time to recover.

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