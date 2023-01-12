 
PM Shehbaz Sharif to embark on two-day UAE visit today

PM Shehbaz addressing a cermeony on December 13, 2022. PID
  • This would be PM's third visit to UAE after assuming office.
  • President UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan invited him for visit.
  • PM will lead high-level delegation. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for  the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a two-day official visit today.

The prime minister will visit the UAE on the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Tuesday.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet.

This would be the prime minister's third visit to the UAE after assuming office.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet the UAE president with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two brotherly countries and creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE.

The two leaders will also exchange views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister will meet with the UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold meetings with the Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis who have been playing a pivotal role in the success story of the UAE, for the last five decades, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

“Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates enjoy close and fraternal ties based on common faith and traditions, shared history and heritage; deep-rooted cultural affinities, geographic proximity and identity of views on several regional and global issues.

Regular high-level exchanges and visits are a key feature of this relationship,” it was further added.

