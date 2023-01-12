Shakira lashes at ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique in new diss track: Watch

Shakira left her fans shocked when she decided to take an aim at her former beau Gerard Pique during his wildly popular BZRP music session on YouTube.

The Waka Waka hit-maker recently appeared on the viral series where renowned artists show off their skills on Bizarrap’s beats.

On Wednesday night, Shakira reminded people of her breakup with the football star after being in a relationship for 11 years.

Shakira rapped: “Una loba como yo no esta pa’ tipos como tu (A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you),” while referring to her 2009 hit She Wolf.

“I won’t get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me,” she sings in Spanish. “It’s clear that it’s not my fault if they criticize you. I just make music, sorry if it splashes you.”



She also let a Spanish word for Pique ‘salpique’ out at the end of the diss track.