Saturday Jan 14 2023
Andrew Tate’s bodyguard ‘in on’ trafficking empire: ‘Had army of mercenaries’

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Andrew Tate’s bodyguard has officially become a person of interest in the case against his employer for human trafficking links.

The bodyguard in question, Bogdan Stancu, from Team Risk Security, has also gotten his phone seized.

Stancu is also said to have served as Tate’s head of security during his time in the Romanian compound.

This compound is also under fire for allegedly housing his webcam empire.

According to admissions made to The Sun, Mr Stancu is currently being treated as a potential witness for having recruited a “small army” of mercenaries for the Tates.

For those unversed, Mr Stancu was a former officer in the Romanian government security service, DGPI.

