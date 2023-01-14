Meet Russian woman who has 'longest legs in the world'

Ekaterina Lisina's left leg is 52.3 inches long, while the right one is 52 inches long.— Instagram

The Guinness World Record for having the longest female legs belongs to Ekaterina Lisina. Her left leg is 52.3 inches long, while the right one is 52 inches long, according to a GWR report.

The model, who is 6'9", knew early on that her height would be one of her greatest strengths. The young Russian's insight helped her to find favour in both the sports and modelling industries early on thanks to her excellent career in basketball, where height is crucial.

Lisina owes everything to her family's genetics because no one in her family is less than six feet. Lisina's son, who hasn't even entered puberty, is already significantly taller than his contemporaries, joining her 6'6" brother, 6'5" father, and 6'1" mother.

But, according to Inquisitr, being conspicuously larger than the majority of people wasn't always a benefit. For shy, insecure teenage boys, it's not exactly the most endearing quality, but it has provided her with plenty of opportunities outside of the classroom.

“When I was 16 I was already 6 foot 6,” Lisina was quoted as saying. “I played basketball professionally since I was 15.”



What Lisina accomplished before turning 30 — playing professional basketball, representing her nation at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, and using her height to launch a modelling career — has been nothing short of inspirational.

When Lisina was a teenager and going through puberty, which sped up her growth, she recognised how important she would be on the basketball court and that it could be wiser to wear a jersey than try to make it on the catwalk.

Later, her modelling ambition also came true.

She had to get measured by two independent experts — a doctor and a seamstress — in order to meet the Guinness requirements for the longest legs among women.



As a young, outrageously tall girl, she frequently dealt with bullies and upsetting experiences in her social life. The main motivation behind Lisina's pursuit of these Guinness records is her desire "to be an encouragement to girls who are not very confident."

Lisina was somewhat self-conscious outside of her home, while always feeling safe and secure inside. She still has trouble finding pants that genuinely fit her, finding feminine shoes in her size, and fitting into a car or a conventional aircraft seat.



As of right now, Lisina is a professional model with over 1.2 million Instagram followers, a Guinness World Record holder, and an Olympic medalist.