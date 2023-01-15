Disney revives ‘Phineas and Ferb’ with original co-creator Dan Povenmire

Disney is reviving its hit animated series, Phineas and Ferb, officially for the small screen as co-creator Dan Povenmire strikes a deal with the company, per Variety.

The animated series originally aired on the Disney Channel from 2008 to 2012 before a new batch of episodes debuted on Disney XD. In the animated show, Phineas and Ferb are two resourceful stepbrothers who conquer boredom and make every day of summer vacation count, often to the chagrin of their sister Candace.

According to the outlet, 40 new episodes of the iconic animated series will be produced, which will be split up into two seasons. The announcement was made by Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Under the deal, Povenmire’s most recent show “Hamster & Gretel” will also return for a second season.

“Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humour,” said Davis. “We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic Phineas and Ferb in a big way.”

“It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humour of Phineas and Ferb,” said Povenmire, who also voices Dr. Heinz Doofenschmirtz on the series. “I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation.”

Moreover, Variety reported that according to a source, talks are underway for executive producer Jeff “Swampy” Marsh to return for the new episodes. It is also unclear at this time where the series will air, but Disney Branded TV currently produces shows across Disney Channel, Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney XD.