Lily Collins channels Britney Spears in latest Vogue Scandinavia cover

Sunday Jan 15 2023
Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Lily Collins graced the latest digital cover of Vogue Scandinavia as she explored the Nordic scenery and tried in Danish desserts.

Among the many stunning shots, the Emily in Paris actress 33, looked sensational clad head-to-toe in red PVC as she posed in the picturesque city of Copenhagen.

The red outfit was reminiscent of the iconic Britney Spears red jumpsuit from the Oops!... I Did It Again music video, which came out back in 2000.

Comprising a red latex puff sleeve top and high-waisted trousers, the set struck the actress the same way she reshared the image from the shoot on her Instagram Story, with Spears’ song playing in the background.

The actress wrote on top of the image, “Closest I’ve ever felt to @BritneySpears.”

Photographed by Petra Kleis, the actress wears colourful ensembles featuring designs from Nordic fashion designers. With styling by Vibe Dabelsteen, long dresses, beret hats, and crochet designs stand out. To see more of Lily Collins’ covers, discover her recent shoot for V Magazine.

Collins explores Kaffesalonen, Tivoli, Nyhavn, Amalienborg and Gefion Fountain as she poses for stunning shots for the digital cover, aptly named ‘Lily in Copenhagen’.

