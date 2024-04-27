Kate Middleton's true feelings over King Charles return to frontline duties revealed

Kate Middleton true feelings over King Charles return to frontline duties revealed

A royal expert has disclosed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s true feelings over King Charles announcement that the monarch will return to public-facing duties next week.



Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!: “As for Kate, The King’s news will come as a huge relief. Not only because she has great affection for her father-in-law, but because it relieves the pressure on her and on William.”

Jennie went on saying, "With the King back in action, albeit not a full diary, she can feel more relaxed about a protracted absence from the public arena, and William can feel less anxious about taking time off when he needs to be with his wife and family."

She added King Charles return will also be a great relief for Prince William to have his father not only back in health, but also in action.

The palace announced on Friday, “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.”



Kate Middleton is also undergoing cancer treatment, she had announced in March.