Monday Jan 16 2023
Andrew Tate admits to assaulting a woman in disturbing messages

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Andrew Tate seemingly bragged about assaulting a woman in resurfaced messages obtained by Vice.

Tate’s alleged victim “Amelia” came forward with disturbing texts in which he admits to sexually assaulting her.

According to a new report from Vice World News, a woman—referred to by the pseudonym “Amelia”—accused the controversial internet personality of r-p--g her back in November 2013. Amelia is the third woman to have made that claim.

Two other women also admitted that Tate had violated them – of whom shared that she was r----d, and the other said that she was repeatedly strangled.

The outlet earlier reported that “Tate was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and physical abuse in 2015 following separate allegations by two other complainants. In 2019 the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) declined to pursue charges against Tate for any of these allegations. The woman who supplied police with messages sent by Tate said police told her charges were not brought because there was ‘an ounce of doubt’ in the case.”

Among the many messages and voicenotes that Tate sent Amelia, the British influencer sent one particular voicenote in which he appears to admit to the crime of r-pe.

“Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I f------g loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that? Why?”

Andrew reportedly wrote, “I love r-p--g you. And watching u let me while still debating if its a good idea or not.”

Tate also texted, “Monsters are monsters” before writing, “When ur under my control, I do whatever I please.”

As for the voice notes, one included Andrew saying, “You forget exactly how lucky you were to get f------d by me.”

Tate was arrested in Romania in last month as part of a separate rape and human trafficking investigation.

