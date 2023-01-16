Margot Robbie nearly escapes major wardrobe malfunction at ‘Babylon’ Sydney premiere

Margot Robbie continues to wow fans with her gorgeous style statements while promoting her latest flick Babylon.

While Margot did not disappoint fans with her latest sartorial choice, she, however, nearly escaped a major wardrobe malfunction at the Babylon premiere in Sydney on Monday.

The Suicide Squad actress, 32, who wore a gorgeous baby blue Versace dress with a daring thigh-high split, walked on the red carpet of the premiere event. She also took to the street to greet fans outside the city's State Theatre.

Margot, fortunately, managed to keep her composure and pulled her dress down in time, averting a major wardrobe failure.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress looked stunning in a plunging satin gown, perfectly complimenting her petite figure, as she posed for the paparazzi.

Margot accessorised her dramatic look with matching heels, and her diamond wedding ring.

Besides Margot, Babylon stars Brad Pitt in the lead. Set in 1920s Hollywood, Babylon centres around the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers.

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, Babylon, released in U.S. on December 23, 2022.