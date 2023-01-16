 
Monday Jan 16 2023
Sarwat Gillani met Indian poet Javed Akhtar: SEE PICS

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Sarwat Gillani pictures of herself with Javed Akhtar on Instagram
Sarwat Gillani was elated to meet Indian poet Javed Akhtar and his filmmaker daughter Zoya Akhtar. 

Dressed up in white traditional floral frock, she is all smiles as she seems to have a conversation with Javed who is a famous Indian poet. His poetries are featured on Rekhta’s website. Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are his children who have made their names through their art in B-town.

Taking to her Instagram, Sarwat shared pictures of a star-studded evening, she wrote, ‘Had the pleasure to meet the Master, Jawaid Akhtar Sahab and his brilliant filmmaker daughter Zoya Akhtar.’

Alongside Javed and Zoya, she posted pictures with Rao Ali Khan and Ali Zafar as well. Faraz Mannan was also present at the evening. 

