Jemima Goldsmith marries multimillionaire 22 years after divorce from Imran Khan

Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly (left) and English film producer and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith. — X/AFP/File

Jemima Goldsmith has married Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly in a private wedding over the weekend, beginning a new chapter more than two decades after her divorce from former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.

Goldsmith, 52, an award-winning screenwriter and producer, married 62-year-old O’Reilly, son of the late Irish businessman, media tycoon and international rugby player Sir Anthony O’Reilly. The couple had been dating for around a year after meeting through their work in films and documentaries.

Jemima was married to Imran Khan from 1995 until their divorce in 2004. The former couple have two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan.

Despite their divorce 22 years ago, Jemima has recently become increasingly vocal about the imprisonment and treatment of her former husband.

News of the marriage emerged publicly through Jemima’s sister-in-law, Jemima Jones, wife of her brother Ben Goldsmith, who posted a photograph of herself with Ben dressed for the celebrations and wrote: “Celebrating Jemima and Cameron’s wedding, with my favourite date, what a happy day!”

Last month, she publicly appealed to the British government to speak out, describing the situation surrounding Khan’s detention as a “human-rights emergency” and raising concerns about his health, isolation and access to his family.

Jemima also attended the Pakistan-England Test at Lord’s with Sulaiman and Kasim and posted #FreeImranKhan, as her sons intensified their public campaign over their father’s imprisonment.

Since divorcing Khan, Jemima’s relationships have included actor Hugh Grant, whom she dated from 2004 to 2007, and comedian Russell Brand, while she was later publicly linked with The Crown creator Peter Morgan.

Her marriage to O’Reilly is her second marriage and comes 22 years after the end of her nine-year marriage to Imran Khan.

Three years ago, she gave an exclusive interview to Geo News and spoke emotionally about Pakistan; how she learnt in Pakistan to rely on Neeat (intentions) and how this defines her life; her plans to promote Pakistani talent globally with help from Fatima Bhutto (niece of Benazir Bhutto and daughter of late Mir Murtaza Bhutto); reaction of her British Pakistani sons to the arranged marriages; her life in Zaman Park while being married to Imran Khan; her experience of Pakistani society and culture; Sajal Ali and Rahat Fateh’s music; and her fondness for Pakistan. In particular, she answered a question about the demand of some of her fans to return to Pakistan for settlement.

Jemima Khan said she set a challenge to herself that she would write a film that celebrated Pakistan.

“I wanted to show the colourful, beautiful, joyful place that I knew when I was in Pakistan as opposed to the Pakistan we often see on the Western screens. You know, quite often in films such as Zero Dark Thirty and Homeland, you see Muslims and Pakistanis depicted as the baddies, and Pakistan is seen as a really scary, dark place. And so I got a chance to make the romantic comedy version of Pakistan with Working Title Film that invested rom-coms, with a beautiful cast, including Sajal Ali, who is a beautiful Pakistani actress and very talented Shabana Azmi from India, who is an absolute goddess and Lily James, who is wonderful and Emma Thompson, Shahzad Latif and others,” she added.