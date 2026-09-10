Hania Aamir steps into singing, drops debut song ‘Pablo'

Actor Hania Aamir has expanded her artistic horizons into the music industry, dropping her debut single titled ‘Pablo’ on Wednesday.

Written and composed by Hania herself, the Punjabi rap song tackles public scrutiny, marking a bold new creative chapter for Pakistan’s most prominent dimple queen.

The song, shared on her official Instagram handle, revolves around comments from people who call her “fake”, adding that she has a lot of fans who chase her everywhere.

The actor concluded the song with a clip of an Indian reality show, featuring TV star Rakhi Sawant, sharing a special message to Hania, saying: “Hania, my love, don’t get tense. Understand?”

“Don’t take any tension. You’re a maiden of heaven; there’s divine light on your face. They’re jealous of your beauty.”

Rakhi called her a “lioness" and told her "to face her foes with courage”.

Social media described the venture with the Bollywood actress as an “unexpected collaboration”.

In the song, Hania confidently addressed her critics, telling them not to bother because their negativity does not affect her.