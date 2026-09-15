'Great artist': Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Indian Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh in an undated picture. — Instagram/@diljitdosanjh

Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to legendary qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan by performing the classic Sanso Ki Maala at Wembley Stadium in London.

As part of his Aura World Tour, Dosanjh began his concert with his iconic line, "The Punjabis have arrived", before transforming the atmosphere into a celebration of legacy by paying tribute to NFAK.

"Nusrat Sahab was a great artist, and singing his song was not easy for anyone. I wanted to try and pay tribute to him; he was a legend," Dosanjh said, describing his emotions behind performing in a live session on social media.

He shared that the performance came purely from his love and admiration for the legend, while also apologising for any mistakes he may have made, admitting that singing NFAK’s melodies is incredibly difficult.

This was not the first time Dosanjh had referenced Pakistan on a major stage.

He previously performed with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir during a London concert. The two later appeared together in Sardaar Ji 3, becoming a notable cross-border collaboration in Punjabi cinema.