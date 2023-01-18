 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Channing Tatum details ‘super scary’ Jenna Dewan divorce: ‘We were so different’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Channing Tatum details ‘super scary’ Jenna Dewan divorce: ‘We were so different’
Channing Tatum details ‘super scary’ Jenna Dewan divorce: ‘We were so different’

Channing Tatum got candid about his “super scary” divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan nine years after they tied the knot.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Lost City actor talked about how he and the Step Up star grew apart after realizing how different they both were from each other.

“We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” the actor said.

“I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different,” he added.

The Magic Mike actor went on to explain how parenting their daughter Everly Elizabeth made them realize their differences.

“But when you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long,” he said.

“How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world,” he said.

He described their initial process of their separation as “super scary and terrifying,” adding, “Your life just turns on its axis.”

“This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you’re just like, 'Oh, (expletive). What now?'"

Sharing how he cope with the heartbreak of separating with Dewan, Tatum said, "It was probably exactly what I needed."

"I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next.

"And really, it just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her.

"And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done," Tatum shared. "Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends."

More From Entertainment:

Latest sales figures show Harry's book has become biggest selling memoir

Latest sales figures show Harry's book has become biggest selling memoir

China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels

China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels
Prince Harry in trouble with Iran for 'killing 25 innocent people'?

Prince Harry in trouble with Iran for 'killing 25 innocent people'?
Prince Harry 'undignified' as sharing story about 'intimate man parts'

Prince Harry 'undignified' as sharing story about 'intimate man parts'
Prince Harry gave 'weak smile' to King on Prince Philip funeral: 'Did not smile back'

Prince Harry gave 'weak smile' to King on Prince Philip funeral: 'Did not smile back'
Prince Harry did not go 'far enough' in bashing Royal: American journalist

Prince Harry did not go 'far enough' in bashing Royal: American journalist
Godfather of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet becomes the richest actor in the world

Godfather of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet becomes the richest actor in the world

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hurting links' by revealing 'Hollywood secrets'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hurting links' by revealing 'Hollywood secrets'
Shakira learned about Gerard Pique cheating through 'empty jam bottle'

Shakira learned about Gerard Pique cheating through 'empty jam bottle'
Jennifer Aniston wants ex-husband Brad Pitt to see 'red flags' with new girlfriend

Jennifer Aniston wants ex-husband Brad Pitt to see 'red flags' with new girlfriend
Prince Harry: Prince Philip helped 'secret girlfriend' Diana to marry King Charles

Prince Harry: Prince Philip helped 'secret girlfriend' Diana to marry King Charles
Prince Harry 'saw' Princess Diana 'as clear as swan' on Prince Philip funeral

Prince Harry 'saw' Princess Diana 'as clear as swan' on Prince Philip funeral