 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘no longer at the centre’ of Meghan Markle’s world

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s absence from Prince Harry’s Spare interviews has raised a number of alarm bells.

Royal author and biographer Sarah Vine issued this accusation in her new piece.

The piece in question has been penned for the Daily Mail and includes revelations and questions by the writer who believes “It’s not like her to dodge the limelight.”

“I really hope there’s a good explanation, as otherwise her absence is slightly worrying."

"Because it would be awful, wouldn’t it, if, having abandoned his home, trashed his entire family, burnt his bridges with the Army and let down the British public, Prince Harry found that he was no longer at the centre of her world?”

“When you think of all that’s he’s given up for her, of all the personal sacrifices he’s made to make her happy, it would be an unthinkable tragedy if that extraordinary bond between them were to loosen under the pressure of public exposure.”

