Hashim Amla bids adieu to professional cricket

South Africa’s star batter Hashim Amla. — Reuters/File

South Africa’s star batter Hashim Amla put curtains on his professional career, international media reported Wednesday.



Amla, during his career of twenty years, has represented South Africa in 124 Tests, 181 ODIs and 44 T20Is.

The 39-year-old cricket star confirmed to Surrey County Cricket Club that he would not be returning to help defend the County Championship title that the club secured in 2022, during Amla’s final season.

Taking to Twitter, the club announced Alma’s retirement plans, saying: “Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of cricket. The legendary South African batter has declared his playing career over. From everyone at Surrey, thank you for everything Hash.”

A few hours later, the club tweeted an update regarding the matter with a farewell message from the cricket guru himself.

“‘I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been’. Memories to last a lifetime. Thank you, Hash.”

The right-handed batter is recognised as one of the top batters of the current era. During his career of over two decades, he scored 34,104 runs across all formats.

Amla has also created several records for his country.

In 2012, he became the first-ever Proteas’ batter to score a triple century, when he scored 311 runs against England at the Oval.

The official website for the Surrey club reported Amla’s farewell message to his team.

“A sincere thank you to Alec Stewart and the entire Surrey staff, players, and Members for their support. The Surrey ship runs so professionally that it would make any international player feel a sense of honour just to be involved with it. I wish them all the best and many more trophies.”

In response to this, the Surrey County Club’s ambassador Alec Stewart praised Amla and congratulated him on his successful career.

He further added that everyone at Surrey was sad to see Hashim retire. “He [Amla] will quite rightly go down as a great of the game”, Stewart said.

“Hashim is a fantastic cricketer and a wonderful person. He has been an incredible resource for the team to learn from on and off the field,

"I can’t thank him enough for what he has done for Surrey and hold him up as an example to all young players of what a true professional looks like," he said.