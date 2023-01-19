 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

A biography by Meghan Markle will sell like hot cakes says expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

A biography by Meghan Markle will sell like hot cakes says expert

A biography by Meghan Markle could be a bigger publishing success than Prince Harry's book, said Literary agent Peter Cox of Litopia.

Speaking to UK's Daily Express, he said, "Not necessarily in the UK, because the public don’t like her here. But in America, it will sell like hot cakes, providing she finds a ghost writer as good as Harry’s."

"Because her story is a classic fairytale, and Americans are suckers for fairytales," the expert said.

Explaining why Meghan's book could be a huge publishing success, he said, "From humble beginnings and a broken home, Meghan rises to find true love with – quite literally – the prince of her dreams. That is pure Disney."

The expert added, "But then, she doesn’t encounter just one wicked stepmother – it’s the whole darn family who hate her! The might of the British establishment is determined to split them apart. But… true love conquers all!"

More From Entertainment:

Expert explains why reconciliation between Harry and King Charles won't be easy

Expert explains why reconciliation between Harry and King Charles won't be easy

Prince Harry 'delusional' comments have alerted 'British enemies': Piers Morgan

Prince Harry 'delusional' comments have alerted 'British enemies': Piers Morgan
Prince Harry defies military language with 'Taliban' confession: Piers Morgan

Prince Harry defies military language with 'Taliban' confession: Piers Morgan
Prince Harry has turned Princess Diana into 'joke' in America

Prince Harry has turned Princess Diana into 'joke' in America
Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana's iconic cross necklace

Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana's iconic cross necklace

Prince Harry admits Diana often treated him as 'Plan B' to Prince William

Prince Harry admits Diana often treated him as 'Plan B' to Prince William
Ron Jeremy found mentally incompetent to stand trial for rape

Ron Jeremy found mentally incompetent to stand trial for rape
Prince Harry says Dodi Al-Fayed eyes 'plumped into hearts' after looking at Diana

Prince Harry says Dodi Al-Fayed eyes 'plumped into hearts' after looking at Diana
Prince Harry to get 'perfect backdrop' for Royal love with King Charles coronation

Prince Harry to get 'perfect backdrop' for Royal love with King Charles coronation
Prince Harry 'scared' to 'communicate' with King Charles after 'Spare' gets out

Prince Harry 'scared' to 'communicate' with King Charles after 'Spare' gets out
Prince Harry thinks Meghan Markle is 'demigod': 'Weird worships her'

Prince Harry thinks Meghan Markle is 'demigod': 'Weird worships her'
King Charles 'cannot command' his own son, 'leadership looks weak': Meghan Markle pal

King Charles 'cannot command' his own son, 'leadership looks weak': Meghan Markle pal