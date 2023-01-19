A biography by Meghan Markle will sell like hot cakes says expert

A biography by Meghan Markle could be a bigger publishing success than Prince Harry's book, said Literary agent Peter Cox of Litopia.



Speaking to UK's Daily Express, he said, "Not necessarily in the UK, because the public don’t like her here. But in America, it will sell like hot cakes, providing she finds a ghost writer as good as Harry’s."



"Because her story is a classic fairytale, and Americans are suckers for fairytales," the expert said.



Explaining why Meghan's book could be a huge publishing success, he said, "From humble beginnings and a broken home, Meghan rises to find true love with – quite literally – the prince of her dreams. That is pure Disney."

The expert added, "But then, she doesn’t encounter just one wicked stepmother – it’s the whole darn family who hate her! The might of the British establishment is determined to split them apart. But… true love conquers all!"