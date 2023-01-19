 
world
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern says will stand down

By
Reuters

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference at the Parliament House in Wellington, New Zealand on November 6, 2020. — AFP/File
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference at the Parliament House in Wellington, New Zealand on November 6, 2020. — AFP/File

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek re-election and plans to stand down no later than early February, she said in a televised statement on Thursday. 

A general election would be held on October 14, she added.

“While I won’t be contesting the election, I know the issues that impact New Zealanders most will remain the focus of the government through this year and into the election," she said.

Ardern said she still believed New Zealand Labor would win the upcoming election.

