Thursday Jan 19 2023
King Charles ‘won’t be crowned’ as coronation plans fall apart: Astrologer

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

King Charles may not be officially ‘crowned’ as the King on his planned coronation day in May, an astrologer has predicted saying that the historic crowning ceremony may even be cancelled.

As per official royal plans, King Charles is scheduled to be crowned alongside wife, Queen Consort Camilla, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

However, a top astrologer has claimed that the coronation may not go ahead on the decided date and may even be cancelled, meaning that King Charles ‘will not rule’.

The claims came from Jessica Adams, author of Modern Astrology 2050, who told Express UK: “The people of the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom, as well as Parliament, will be drawn into the crisis following new revelations about Charles, Diana and Camilla.”

“The coronation is set for May 2023 but will not go as planned, something Harry has hinted at in publicity for Spare. The Anglican church has never crowned a divorced man as king, let alone one who has confessed to adultery – and nor has a woman participating in adultery become Queen,” Adams explained.

Adams also touched upon the subject in her own blog, writing: “Dates to watch for a crisis involving Charles, Camilla, the Church of England and Parliament: March 24 until June 11, January 22, 2024 until September 2 2024, and November 20, 2024 until March 5, 2025.”

The astrologer, however, did not share details of why the coronation could be cancelled or delayed, or why King Charles will not be able to keep his throne for long. 

