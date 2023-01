PSL 2023: Here's the complete schedule

Pakistan Super League trophy. — PCB

The countdown for Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) marquee event, the Pakistan Super League 2023, began today when the schedule of the eighth edition was announced on Friday.

The schedule for the series — which is set to start on February 13 and conclude on March 19 — will be played in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

Lahore Qalandars will have an opportunity to make history when they will take on Multan Sultans in the opening match of the PSL 8 at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium on February 13.

Lahore Qalandars had defeated defending champions Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium by 42 runs in 2022, and will now have an additional incentive going into the eighth edition of the tournament, with the chance of becoming the first franchise to win back-to-back titles.

Prior to Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi were in a similar situation when they reached the 2018 final as defending champions but faltered at the last hurdle and lost to Islamabad United, who clinched their second title in three years.

The PSL 8 will be held in two legs with Multan Cricket Stadium and National Bank Cricket Arena splitting matches from February 13-26 before the action shifts to the Gaddafi Stadium and Pindi Cricket Stadium where the matches will be played from February 26 to March 19.

This includes the qualifier, two eliminators and the final at the home of Pakistan cricket from March 15-19.

The soft launch of the Pakistan Women’s League will also take place during the PSL 8 when three exhibition matches will be played in the lead-up to the men’s matches in Rawalpindi on March 8, 10, and 11.

The two women’s sides are expected to comprise leading local and foreign players, details of which will be announced in due course.

Schedule

(Afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)



Feb 13 — Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium

Feb 14 — Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 15 — Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium

Feb 16 — Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 17 — Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium

Feb 18 — Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 19 — Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 20 — Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 21 — Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 22 - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium

Feb 23 — Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 24 — Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

Feb 26 — Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Cricket Arena; Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium

Feb 27 — Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 1 — Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 2 — Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 3 — Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 4 — Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 5 — Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 6 — Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 7 — Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 8 — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 1, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 9 — Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 10 — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 2, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 11 — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 3, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 12 — Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 15 — Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 16 — Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 17 — Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 19 — Final, Gaddafi Stadium