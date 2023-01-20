WhatsApp to let users share photos in 'original quality'

The picture shows the WhatsApp logo on a mobile phone. — AFP/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp is once again working on a new update for its users, making their experience smooth and better while chatting with their family and friends.

The instant messaging app is releasing a new update through which users can send photos in their original quality, WaBetaInfo reported Friday.

The new update is being introduced through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.2.11. This feature has not yet been introduced as it is still under development.

It is also not yet ready to be released to beta testers.

The screenshot above shows that the messaging app "plans to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header which will enable users to configure the quality of any photo".

The users will be allowed to select an option to send the photos in their original quality in the future. Through this feature, users will have more control over the quality of the pictures they are sending, especially when they need to send pictures in their original quality.

The feature will be released in the future update of the app.

Voice notes

Earlier this week, the app tracking website said that WhatsApp is releasing the ability to share voice notes through status updates.

The new update is being introduced through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.2.8. However, this feature is only available to some beta testers for now and users will have to wait for a future update to get their hands on the feature.



The feature would let users "share a voice note as a status update with a certain audience configured within your privacy settings."

Users can share voice notes as status updates by "accessing the feature within the text status section, in case it is enabled for them".

The users can also discard a recording before they share it, hence, gaining more control over their voice recordings. As per the app-tracking website, the maximum recording time for the voice note is 30 seconds.

Moreover, those who want to listen to the voice recordings on status updates need to update their WhatsApp.

Ensuring the privacy of its users, WhatsApp has made the status updates end-to-end encrypted. This will allow users to share the voice notes with the people they choose within their privacy settings.

"Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status disappear after 24 hours but users also have the ability to delete voice notes for everyone after they have been posted as status updates: users are always in control over what they share," said WaBetaInfo.

The feature will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.