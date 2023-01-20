PSL 2023: Multan Sultans' complete schedule, match timings

The logo of Multan Sultans. — PSL/File

The nationally-celebrated national cricket event, Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition has announced its schedule.

The matches will take place at four different venues across Pakistan — including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.



Let's take a look at the schedule of Multan Sultans:



13 Feb: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

15 Feb: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

17 Feb: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

19 Feb: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

22 Feb: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings

26 Feb: Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans

4 March: Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans

7 March: Islamabad United v Multan Sultans

10 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans

11 March: Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans

(Afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)



Multan Sultans' Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, David Miller, Joshua Little, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas



All the franchises will pick two more players in the supplementary category in the replacement draft, set to take place on January 24, to complete their squad of 20.