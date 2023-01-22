Rangers personnel gunned down in Karachi

A representational image of a person firing using a gun. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: A Sindh Rangers personnel was shot dead on Sunday in the city’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.



According to the police, the incident seems to be rooted in personal enmity. The police official said that the slain law enforcer was posted at the Rangers Headquarters and stepped out after taking a leave.

The Senior Superintendent of Police East Abdul Rahim Sherazi said that Rangers personnel Muhammad Khalid stopped by near the Millennium Shopping Mall in the area and was speaking with someone on his mobile phone. While he was on call, two suspects on a motorbike came and began talking to him. The suspects then opened fire at Khalid.

Police said they were trying to acquire the CCTV footage of the incident.

According to the law enforcers, the victim was allegedly targeted due to family enmity. The sources said that the Rangers personnel’s brother was also killed in rural Sindh a few years ago.

Lawlessness continues in metropolis

In December, three Karachi cops, facing charges of murdering a youth in an allegedly mistaken identity case confessed to gunning down the unarmed citizen without following the standard operating procedure, the investigating authorities said.



Officer Shahryar fired two shots one after the other at Amir Hussain. They added that when they found Amir unarmed the cops put a government pistol on him to claim that he was carrying weapons. The cops shot the boy without any provocation.

Dealing with crime



Earlier this month, the Karachi police formulated a new strategy to prevent the increasing number of street crimes in the metropolis in line with the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The decision to deploy the force came as surging street crimes caused troubles for Karachiites.

The police force was said to be deployed in different areas from police training centres, according to a notification issued by the Sindh police.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government, in its Apex Committee's 28th meeting — chaired by CM Murad at the start of the year — decided to crush all kinds of threats including terror outfits, drug peddlers, street crimes, and dacoits in the slums through intelligence-based, well-coordinated, and targeted operations.

