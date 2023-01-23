Next elections to be held on basis of 7th census: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal.— APP/file

"Elections are to be held in October 2023", says Ahsan Iqbal.

"Results of the new census would be compiled by April 30," he says.

“PTI’s government subjected CPEC project to the worst political revenge.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that the next general elections would be held on the basis of the 7th census scheduled to be commenced from March across the country.

During an interaction with journalists at the Narowal Sports Complex, the federal minister said that the results of the new census would be compiled by April 30.

“[Former prime minister] Imran Khan himself, in the Council of Common Interests (CCI), had decided that the next elections would be held on the bases of the data complied through the new census,” he added.

Elections are to be held in October 2023, constitutionally and administratively, but the final decision in this regard has to be taken by the ECP, the PML-N leader also said.

Lashing out at the previous Khan-led government, Iqbal said: “The PTI’s government subjected Pakistan’s economy and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to the worst political revenge.”

The coalition government "is taking every possible step" to restore the economy, he added.

PTI demands election date

On January 20, soon after the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's decision to accept the resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs, the party leaders termed the move as "illegal" and "immoral".

Earlier on Friday, the NA speaker accepted the resignations of 35 more PTI lawmakers in a bid to scuttle Imran Khan's bid to "test" Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif through a trust vote and claim a role in the appointment of caretaker prime minister — according to the Constitution, the Leader of the Opposition is consulted for the selection of interim PM.

A total of 70 resignations were accepted this week after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced to return to the assembly.

Speaking outside the Parliament House, the PTI leaders reiterated the need for early elections in the country.

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, flanked by other PTI senior leaders, condemned the acceptance of the resignations.

He said that Ashraf called them to his office and told them that the resignations will not be accepted unless he talks to the MNAs separately.



On the occasion, PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry berated the speaker's decision and asked about the PTI MNAs who he [Raja Parveiz Ashraf] had claimed were in touch with him regarding their resignations.

Fawad said that about 81 resignations have been accepted, demanding a date for the upcoming general elections.