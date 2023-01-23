 
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber attend Lisa Marie's emotional memorial service at Graceland

Austin Butler and girlfriend Kaia Gerber were among the attendees of Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service at Graceland, held in honour of the deceased singer.

On Sunday, January 22, Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service was held at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, where the Elvis star, Austin Butler, and his model girlfriend Kaia Gerber sat on the second row.

As per People, Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla Presley, daughter Riley Keough, half-brother Navarone Garcia, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, their 14-year-old daughter Finley and late son Benjamin's girlfriend Diana Jay sat on the front row.

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann was seated on the third row, behind the pair, with his wife, costume designer Catherine Martin.

Butler, 31, gave a long hug to Lisa Marie's 14-year-old daughter Finley before the start of the service.

He and Gerber leaned their heads together as the Blackwood Brothers Quartet sang How Great Thou Art in remembrance.

