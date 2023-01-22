 
Storm Reid says Zendaya is 'super honest'

Storm Reid talked about her costar from the show Euphoria in a podcast and shared that she is 'super honest' and that she can always go to her for a piece of advice, as reported by People.

Storm shared about Zendaya that she is honest and blunt but in a loving and gentle way. She added that she always goes to Zendaya to get a piece of advice because she is a straightforward person and she says exactly what she feels.

Storm said, "I always go to her for advice. She's always just super honest, super blunt, in the most loving, gentle way. But she's still gonna tell you how she feels."

She further added, "And I love that because I am a very blunt, straightforward person. Just cut around all of the extra fluff and, you know, get straight to the point."

Storm Reid played the role of Zendaya's younger sister Georgia "Gia" Bennett on Euphoria which Zendaya called the 'dream casting' for the role of her character's younger sibling.

