Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets nominated in 9 categories in 2023 Oscars

Netflix German war movie All Quiet on the Western Front is nominated in nine categories, making it one of the most-nominated Oscar films.

All Quiet on the Western Front has been nominated in major categories including Sound, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, Visual Effects and Cinematography and Best Picture.

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards.

All Quiet on the Western Front follows Paul Bäumer and his classmates who quickly enlist in the German army to serve their fatherland when the war breakout in 1914.

The Netflix film garnered praises from both fans and the critics and has grabbed the major Oscar nominations in 2023.

The Oscar nominations took place at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The Presentation streamed live on Oscar.com and Oscar.org as well as the Academy’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube platforms.