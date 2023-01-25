 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
Is Kylie Jenner a PML-N supporter?

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Kylie Jenner poses with a giant lion head attached to her dress at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show on January 23, 2023. — Twitter
The famous American model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is going viral in Pakistan for the most amusing reason as she appeared at a recent fashion show wearing a huge faux lion head and the Twitteratti immediately pegged her as the “brand ambassador” for the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

The iconic fashionista wore the head-turning dress at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show.

At the event, she arrived in a sleek black one-shoulder dress. On her right shoulder was a giant, hyper-realistic lion’s head attached to her dress.

Within moments of the American model attending the event in the unique outfit, her photos and videos went viral on social media for various reasons and users posted hilarious comments and memes about her.

In Pakistan, users couldn’t help but equate the giant lion head with politics. Taking to Twitter, several people commented that the makeup guru’s outfit spoke volumes about her support of the PML-N.

One user asked the internet the question everyone was thinking when she posted: “So this is how I find out Kylie Jenner is a PML-N supporter??!”

Yet another person shared an innovative meme, photoshopping Jenner into her into a PML-N poster. She captioned the post: “Kylie Jenner supports PMLN.”

A third cheeky user put the PML-N supremo a photograph of Jenner at the event, with the caption: “Kylie Jenner ne PMLN join kr liya hy mubarak ho sub PDM walo ko [Kylie Jenner has joined PML-N. Congratulations to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)]”.

That despite the political and economic turmoil facing the country, it is commendable that Twitteratti manages to find a lighter side to things and can take out a minute to lighten everyone’s mood.

Another user posted: “Kylie Jenner showing her support for PML-N.”


