Astrologer's another prediction about royal family comes true

A fortune teller, who predicts the future using asparagus, has revealed her top forecasts about members of the royal family for 2023, one of them has come true in very first month with the announcement of Princess Eugenie's pregnancy.



Last month, Jemima Packington revealed that more royal births will be announced in 2023. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter is expecting her second child this summer, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Packington, 65, has successfully predicted major events such as Brexit, as well as Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family. Now, her prediction about more royal births have also come true.



The King Charles III's niece, 32, has also shared a picture of her son August kissing her pregnancy bump. The royal baby will be 13th in line to the British throne and will be a plain Miss or Master.



Predicting about the royals, the Asparamancer has also said there will be a health scare for Princess Anne. She added that the King Charles III Coronation will be a joyous occasion for all those participating.

The fortune teller, who also predicted the Queen’s death, says King Charles III will hand over the reign to Prince William next year.



She, according to reports, claims to have divine knowledge of the future by tossing spears into the air and interpreting how they land.



In 2019, she correctly predicted cricket success for England, Big Brother returning to our screens and US romantic musical ‘A Star is Born’ winning an Oscar.

Several of her predictions for 2022 – such as Croatia winning the World Cup and Boris Johnson clinging on as Prime Minister – had less success however.