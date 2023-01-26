Sindh govt to launch 'Pakistan's first' women-only bus service in Karachi

'Pakistan' first' women-only bus service to start operations in Karachi in Feb.— [email protected]

The Sindh government on Thursday announced it will be launching "Pakistan's first" women-only bus service in Karachi from February 1.



Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inaam Memon took to Twitter to make the announcement.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader wrote, "Transport department government of Sindh is going to start Pakistan's first bus service only for women and girls exclusively."

He added, "Inshallah Pink buses will start their operation from 1st February in #Karachi. "

The information minister added, "Peoples Bus Service, At Your Service."



However, the minister did not share the routes that the bus service will ply on.

Pakistan's first electric bus service

Earlier on January 13, the transport Minister announced the launch of Pakistan's first-ever electric bus service in Karachi.

The transport minister inaugurated the Peoples Electric Bus Service along with Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani at Clock Tower, Seaview.

At the inauguration ceremony, the provincial minister travelled in the bus and reviewed its facilities.

Speaking to the media, he also announced that the environment-friendly bus service would be functional from January 13.

“These buses, which run entirely on stored battery, are of European standard and will not spread any kind of pollution,” said the minister, adding that along with reducing pollution, the buses would allow travel facilities to citizens at low fares.

Describing the route, Memon said the bus would be travelling from Tank Chowk, Malir Cantt to the Clock Tower roundabout, Seaview via the Khayaban-e-Ittehad road.

The minister added that those travelling to the airport could also travel via this bus. Memon said travelling to the airport via private cab services usually costs around Rs1,500. However, “you can travel to the airport in the EV bus service for only Rs50.”

