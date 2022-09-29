Peoples Bus Service: Good news for Karachi commuters

Citizens of Karachi who commute daily have good news as Peoples Bus Service will run from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Tower.

Earlier, the long route was divided into two, forcing the passengers of Gulshan-e-Hadeed to first travel to Malir Cantt. From Malir Cantt, they had to board a new bus for Tower.

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon presided over a meeting on Wednesday. It was decided that the Peoples Bus Service will directly run from Gulshan-e-Hadid to Tower from Monday via Shahra-e-Faisal.

The route has been changed on the demand of the residents of Gulshan-e-Hadid, said the minister.

Memon also said that the number of buses will also be increased to 30 on the Khokhrapar-Tower route from September 29.

He said that the demand of the bus service is on the rise. "We have to further improve the service with overloading to be discouraged as there are many complaints being received in this regard," he noted.

The transport minister directed the Sindh Mass Transit Authority to form a monitoring team. The team will be mandated to report on various issues, including timely departure of buses and overloading, he said.

The meeting also reviewed the operations of the Peoples Bus Service in Larkana. The minister directed the MD Mass Transit Authority to liaise with the Larkana district administration on a daily basis to resolve the problems faced by the routes.