Pakistan's 'first-ever' electric bus to hit the road in Karachi

A screengrab showing the electric bus launched in Karachi. — Twitter/@sharjeelinam

KARACHI: Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Friday announced the launch of Pakistan's first-ever electric bus service in Karachi.

The transport minister inaugurated the Peoples Electric Bus Service along with Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani at Clock Tower, Sea View.



At the inauguration ceremony, the provincial minister travelled in the bus and reviewed its facilities.

Speaking to the media, he also announced that the environment-friendly bus service would be functional from today.

“These buses, which run entirely on stored battery, are of European standard and will not spread any kind of pollution,” said the minister, adding that along with reducing pollution, the buses would allow travel facilities to citizens at low fares.

Describing the route, Memon said the bus would be travelling from Tank Chowk, Malir Cantt to the Clock Tower roundabout, Seaview via the Khayaban-e-Ittehad road.

The minister’s also said that those travelling to the airport could also travel via this bus. Memon said that travelling to the airport via private cab services usually costs around Rs1,500. However, “you can travel to the airport in the EV bus service for only Rs50.”

During the press conference, Memon, expressed gratitude to the Civil Aviation Authority for allowing the bus service to enter the airport limits.

He further said that taking care of the electric bus service was the responsibility of the city’s residents. “[The service] is the property of these people and we have to work together to solve the city’s traffic, environmental pollution and other problems”.

Memon also praised the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and said that the Sindh government was paying special attention to Karachi and its development projects because it is the economic hub of Pakistan.

