Karachi, there's a new bus service in town

Karachi welcomed a new public transport facility - the Peoples Bus Service - Monday. The best part is: it won't cost you more than Rs50 (depending on your route, of course).



It was inaugurated by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The politician had a ride on the bus himself as well to review the facilities.

Karachiites can now ride on the bus for up to Rs50 only.

A total of 240 red coloured hybrid air-conditioned buses have been procured from China for the intra-district bus project that became operational today. The buses will be plied on seven routes across the metropolis.

Sindh Minister for Information and Transportation Sharjeel Memon said that the bus service will be operational on Route 1, from Model Colony to Tower, which comprises 38 stations spread across 29.5 kilometres, under which 30 buses will operate from 7am to 12am.

Route 1 explained in illustration by Sana Batool.

The bus service project has six other routes which include North Karachi to Indus Hospital, Korangi, Nagan Chowrangi to Singer Chowrangi, Korangi Industrial Area, North Karachi to Dockyard, Surjani Town to PAF Base Masroor, Gulshan-e-Bihar, Orangi Town to Singer Chowrangi and Mosamiyat to Baldia Town.

Memon said that the service will kick off on the route from North Karachi to Korangi from next week and it will be fully operational on the remaining routes by August 14. He further stated that 130 more buses will reach Karachi port this week.

PPP leaders react

"Happy to inform that #Peoples Bus Service has become operational & will operate from Malir Halt to Tower. #SindhGovt has procured 240 new hybrid air conditioned buses for #Karachi which will operate on 7 different routes. Chairman #PPP will formally inaugurate the service today," PPP's Murtaza Wahab wrote.

PPP senior leader Sharmila Faruqui also shared a picture of herself travelling in the newly launched bus service with other PPP leaders.



