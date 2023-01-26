 
Thursday Jan 26 2023
Prince Harry blows off ‘Spare’ steam with childhood friend at botanical garden

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Prince Harry seems to be blowing off some steam after the release of his explosive book Spare, with recreational outings with his childhood friend Nicky Scott, who featured in the royal’s Netflix series last year.

The Duke of Sussex was photographed alongside Scott as they spent hours together at the botanical garden, Ganna Walska Lotusland, that is touted to be one of the best gardens in the world, as per Hello magazine.

The two friends were seen dressed for winter, with Prince Harry rocking a blue puffer jacket and grey trousers with a hat to tie his look, and Scott wearing a grey jacket with jeans and sunglasses on his head.

Both Scott and Prince Harry also carried flasks in their hands, with the Duke of Sussex also carrying three books amid reports that he himself has signed a four-book deal with publishers Penguin Random House.

The sighting comes as the world continues to recoil from Prince Harry’s explosive revelations about the British Royal family in his incendiary book Spare, which has managed to emerge as the biggest successes in recent publication history after selling 1.4 million copies on the first day of release.

As for Scott, he was seen in Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on the streaming platform earlier in December 2022; he first met the royal when they were 13. 

