What was Meghan Markle’s first secret message to Prince Harry?

Saturday Jan 28 2023
Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry revealed in his memoir Spare that he and Meghan Markle first met on Instagram.

The Prince claimed that when browsing through his news feed, he found Meghan's profile when he came across a picture of her with a dog-ear filter.

Later, after receiving Harry's Instagram handle from a common friend, the Duchess of Sussex posted her first message to him.

Now, according to Marca, the simple message was of three words and it was all for the couple to start dating.

Meghan sent the following direct message to the Prince: "Hello! beautiful photos."

She disclosed in their recently released docuseries that one picture of Harry treating to a wounded rhino really stuck in her mind.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first met on a blind date in July 2016.

