Meghan Trainor releases remix of her hit 'Made You Look' featuring Kim Petras

Singing sensation Meghan Trainor has released an official remix of her viral hit ‘Made You Look’ featuring Kim Petras.



The track originally featured on the American singer’s fifth studio album ‘Takin’ It Back’ which was released in 2022 and went on to rack up over 250million streams on audio streaming giant Spotify.



Petras revealed what impressed her about the song, saying: "I had ‘Made You Look’ stuck in my head for months. It’s just so catchy and I felt like the song was like a warm hug. So I loved it right away."

Taking to Instagram, Kim Petras shared the video and wrote a leghnty note to describe her feelings, saying: "Made You Look by @meghantrainor ft. me is out now ! I’m so excited to share this with you . This song feels like a hug from your best friend you haven’t seen in years and I couldn’t get it out of my head for months . I had such a fun time working with Meghan, she’s such a super talent . She vocal produced me, comped my vocals, and wrote this verse with me . It’s been amazing to work with someone as talented as you . Love you to the moon and back"

She added: "When I got asked to jump on it, I was really, really excited.”



Petras also showered Meghan with praise in a statement, admitting: "I think Meghan is such a great pop songwriter, so it was an incredible experience. I’ve never worked with an artist who wanted to track me and comp my vocals and do it all together. She really is like a little angel and such a treasure and deserves everything that’s coming her way with the song. I just feel so excited and honoured to be a part of it. We collaborated in a really special way that I won’t forget."



Trainor could not help admiring Petras, saying "Kim is an icon. “I have been a fan for a very long time and I am so excited to have her on ‘Made You Look.’ We had such a fun time in the studio together and she added the perfect energy to the song. She is a queen and I cannot wait for everyone to hear her voice on this song! She really brought it to a whole new level."

Trainor, in conversation with Rolling Stone about ‘Takin’ It Back’, said: "I stopped chasing radio and what I thought people wanted to hear and just wrote what I enjoyed. I put my heart into each song. Sometimes my sad, broken heart and sometimes my happy, confident heart."