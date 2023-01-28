 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Should Prince Harry be invited to King Charles coronation?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Should Prince Harry be invited to King Charles coronation?
Should Prince Harry be invited to King Charles coronation?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry should be invited to King Charles coronation despite his criticism on the royal family, more than half of Britons, participated in a new survey, wanted.

According to Daily Mail, the survey carried out by Ipsos, suggests that 60 percent adults think Prince Harry deserves to be invited to the official crowning of King Charles.

In the age group from 18 to 34, 75 percent voted in favour of the Duke to be invited.

The publication, quoting Gideon Skinner of Ipsos UK, reported: “Despite not being as popular as he once was, most Britons still think Harry should be invited to the coronation in May, which suggests some hope for reconciliation.”

The survey comes days after reports that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will receive an invitation to King Charles coronation despite his recent claims in his book Spare and TV interviews.

The Daily Star had quoted a royal source as saying: “The family will extend the invitation but it would be very hard for Harry and Meghan to be there given everything that has been said in the interviews and the book.”

More From Entertainment:

Rita Ora 'Rejects' rumours that bridal gown in 'You Only Love Me' video is actual wedding gown with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora 'Rejects' rumours that bridal gown in 'You Only Love Me' video is actual wedding gown with Taika Waititi
Brad Pitt says Ryan Reynolds ‘deserves some love’ after Shania Twain’s song snub

Brad Pitt says Ryan Reynolds ‘deserves some love’ after Shania Twain’s song snub
Meghan Trainor releases remix of her hit 'Made You Look' featuring Kim Petras

Meghan Trainor releases remix of her hit 'Made You Look' featuring Kim Petras
Prince Harry 'trauma dumping' on mass scale could be dangerous

Prince Harry 'trauma dumping' on mass scale could be dangerous
Amazon revives 'Tomb Raider' series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Amazon revives 'Tomb Raider' series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Prince Harry 'proud' he isn't 'advanced bald' as Prince William

Prince Harry 'proud' he isn't 'advanced bald' as Prince William
Tom Cruise makes first appearance after landing Oscar nod for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise makes first appearance after landing Oscar nod for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Rick Astley takes Yuang Gravy to court for voice imitation

Rick Astley takes Yuang Gravy to court for voice imitation
Victoria Beckham thinks Nicola Peltz encouraged Gigi, Bella Hadid to work for her rival

Victoria Beckham thinks Nicola Peltz encouraged Gigi, Bella Hadid to work for her rival
Tristan Thompson fuels reconciliation rumours with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson fuels reconciliation rumours with Khloe Kardashian

Cruz Beckham to follow ‘chef’ brother Brooklyn’s footsteps after Miami outing?

Cruz Beckham to follow ‘chef’ brother Brooklyn’s footsteps after Miami outing?
Cody Simpson treats fans to his new tune on guitar

Cody Simpson treats fans to his new tune on guitar