Should Prince Harry be invited to King Charles coronation?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry should be invited to King Charles coronation despite his criticism on the royal family, more than half of Britons, participated in a new survey, wanted.



According to Daily Mail, the survey carried out by Ipsos, suggests that 60 percent adults think Prince Harry deserves to be invited to the official crowning of King Charles.

In the age group from 18 to 34, 75 percent voted in favour of the Duke to be invited.

The publication, quoting Gideon Skinner of Ipsos UK, reported: “Despite not being as popular as he once was, most Britons still think Harry should be invited to the coronation in May, which suggests some hope for reconciliation.”

The survey comes days after reports that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will receive an invitation to King Charles coronation despite his recent claims in his book Spare and TV interviews.

The Daily Star had quoted a royal source as saying: “The family will extend the invitation but it would be very hard for Harry and Meghan to be there given everything that has been said in the interviews and the book.”