Christina Ricci lambasts Academy’s decision to review Andrea Riseborough’s nomination: 'Feels elitist'

Christina Ricci erupted at the Academy's decision to review this year’s nominations, following Andrea Riseborough’s nomination in the Best Actress category for her performance in the low-key indie To Leslie.



On Friday, January 27, Christina Ricci posted a lengthy Instagram post where she began, "Seems hilarious that the ‘surprise nomination’ (meaning tons of money wasn’t spent to position this actress) of a legitimately brilliant performance is being met with an investigation."

According to Deadline, Ricci continued, "So it’s only the films and actors that can afford the campaigns that deserve recognition? Feels elitist and exclusive and frankly very backward to me."

The Golden Globe winning actress said that she is sure that Riseborough had "nothing to do with the campaigning," which she reiterated is never organised by the actor, "yet now her nomination will be tainted by this."

Ricci’s post concluded, "If it’s taken away shame on them."

The Addam's Family actress shared her angry post after The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement on the same day that it is "conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees."