 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry admits Queen mother ‘loathed’ King Edward for choosing American woman

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Prince Harry has touched upon a conversation with his great-grandmother, mother of Queen Elizabeth II, in his memoir ‘Spare.’

Writing in the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls how wanted the senior royal to talk about what went down with her husband, King George VI, and his elder brother Edward VIII, who abdicated just months after he became the monarch of Britain.

He writes in his book: “She was my Gan-Gan. She was born three years before the aeroplane was invented yet still played the bongo drums on her hundredth birthday. Now she took my hand as if I were a knight home from the wars, and spoke to me with love and humor and, that night, that magic night, respect.

He adds: “I wish I’d asked about her husband, King George VI, who died young. Or her brother-in-law, King Edward VIII, whom she’d apparently loathed. He gave up his crown for love. Gan-Gan believed in love, but nothing transcended the Crown. She also reportedly despised the woman he’d chosen.”

Prince Harry’s memoir is now out on shelves.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry believed Princess Diana will ‘shock’ world in post-death conference

Prince Harry believed Princess Diana will ‘shock’ world in post-death conference
'Meghan Markle and America have changed Prince Harry'

'Meghan Markle and America have changed Prince Harry'
Prince Andrew picture with sex accuser is 'genuine': 'Ridiculous'

Prince Andrew picture with sex accuser is 'genuine': 'Ridiculous'
Prince Harry felt he was 'bad son' to Diana for enjoying trips with King Charles

Prince Harry felt he was 'bad son' to Diana for enjoying trips with King Charles
Prince Harry recalls the moment he became ‘man’: ‘You are blooded’

Prince Harry recalls the moment he became ‘man’: ‘You are blooded’
Prince Harry says ‘future King’ William ‘plotted revenge’ after King Charles anger

Prince Harry says ‘future King’ William ‘plotted revenge’ after King Charles anger
Alan Cumming is speaking out on returning his British Honour: 'It's complex'

Alan Cumming is speaking out on returning his British Honour: 'It's complex'
Andrew Tate lashes out at 'communist' Romania over justice system

Andrew Tate lashes out at 'communist' Romania over justice system

King Charles lost the royal ally who was capable of dealing with Harry and Meghan

King Charles lost the royal ally who was capable of dealing with Harry and Meghan

Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals

Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals
Hilary Duff says she is proud of costar Jennifer Coolidge

Hilary Duff says she is proud of costar Jennifer Coolidge
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could put King Charles coronation on 'ticking time bombs'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could put King Charles coronation on 'ticking time bombs'