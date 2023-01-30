 
pakistan
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
News Desk

Parvez Elahi’s ex-principal secretary booked for allegedly taking bribes

By
News Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Muhammad Khan Bhatti. — Punjab Assembly website
Muhammad Khan Bhatti. — Punjab Assembly website 

  • FIR has been registered by Punjab's ACE.
  • FIR says role of other officials of dept would also be investigated.
  • Development comes a day after Elahi’s driver and gunman were arrested.

LAHORE: Punjab’s anti-corruption watchdog on Sunday registered a case against former chief minister Parvez Elahi’s ex-principal secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti for allegedly taking bribes, reported The News.

In the first information report (FIR) registered by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Bhatti is accused of taking more than Rs460 million bribe from officials of the provincial highway department. SDO Highway Police Rana Muhammad Iqbal has already been arrested on charges of bribery while the ACE has also started the process to arrest Bhatti on corruption charges

The FIR says that Iqbal bribed Bhatti to get posts of his choice.

“Several officials from the communications and construction departments were working for Muhammad Khan Bhatti,” it added. The FIR further states that the role of other officials of the department would also be investigated.

The development comes a day after the former Punjab chief minister's driver and the gunman were arrested for allegedly carrying liquor bottles in Islamabad.

Police claimed that the accused gave an envelope full of money to Punjab House employee Faheem Mirza in exchange for a briefcase containing liquor bottles on "Elahi’s instructions".

Police further said that the accused have also revealed before the magistrate that Faheem and Irshad, the alleged employees of Punjab House Islamabad, are frontmen of the former chief minister.

Both the alleged frontmen are involved in monetary transactions for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, they claimed. A case has been registered against them at Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station under various provisions.

More From Pakistan:

Fawad Chaudhry to be produced in court today after photogrammetry test

Fawad Chaudhry to be produced in court today after photogrammetry test
Four factory owners booked, one arrested over mysterious deaths in Keamari

Four factory owners booked, one arrested over mysterious deaths in Keamari
Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli ‘sealed’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli ‘sealed’
Religious affairs minister 'doesn't want appointment of woman' as DG Hajj

Religious affairs minister 'doesn't want appointment of woman' as DG Hajj
WATCH: Wild pigs on the loose in Sialkot

WATCH: Wild pigs on the loose in Sialkot
Imran’s assassination accusation against Zardari may lead to bloodshed: Asif

Imran’s assassination accusation against Zardari may lead to bloodshed: Asif
Benazir Kafalat Programme: Transpersons to get Rs7,000 in aid

Benazir Kafalat Programme: Transpersons to get Rs7,000 in aid
In bid to pile up more pressure on govt, Imran Khan to run for 33 seats in NA by-polls

In bid to pile up more pressure on govt, Imran Khan to run for 33 seats in NA by-polls
PTI heaps scorn on ‘incompetent’ govt for fuel prices hike

PTI heaps scorn on ‘incompetent’ govt for fuel prices hike
Fearing police torture, Fawad Chaudhry files plea for medical test

Fearing police torture, Fawad Chaudhry files plea for medical test
4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Pindi

4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Pindi
Court slaps fine on Khawaja Asif, Imran lawyers in Rs10bn defamation case

Court slaps fine on Khawaja Asif, Imran lawyers in Rs10bn defamation case