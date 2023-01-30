Parvez Elahi’s ex-principal secretary booked for allegedly taking bribes

Muhammad Khan Bhatti. — Punjab Assembly website

FIR has been registered by Punjab's ACE.

FIR says role of other officials of dept would also be investigated.

Development comes a day after Elahi’s driver and gunman were arrested.

LAHORE: Punjab’s anti-corruption watchdog on Sunday registered a case against former chief minister Parvez Elahi’s ex-principal secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti for allegedly taking bribes, reported The News.

In the first information report (FIR) registered by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Bhatti is accused of taking more than Rs460 million bribe from officials of the provincial highway department. SDO Highway Police Rana Muhammad Iqbal has already been arrested on charges of bribery while the ACE has also started the process to arrest Bhatti on corruption charges

The FIR says that Iqbal bribed Bhatti to get posts of his choice.

“Several officials from the communications and construction departments were working for Muhammad Khan Bhatti,” it added. The FIR further states that the role of other officials of the department would also be investigated.

The development comes a day after the former Punjab chief minister's driver and the gunman were arrested for allegedly carrying liquor bottles in Islamabad.

Police claimed that the accused gave an envelope full of money to Punjab House employee Faheem Mirza in exchange for a briefcase containing liquor bottles on "Elahi’s instructions".

Police further said that the accused have also revealed before the magistrate that Faheem and Irshad, the alleged employees of Punjab House Islamabad, are frontmen of the former chief minister.

Both the alleged frontmen are involved in monetary transactions for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, they claimed. A case has been registered against them at Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station under various provisions.