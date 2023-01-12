Parvez Elahi retains Punjab’s top post after ‘high drama’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Parvez Elahi yet again won the much-awaited confidence vote in the Punjab Assembly Wednesday night after lawmakers sitting on the treasury benches entrusted their trust in him, with the opposition boycotting the session in protest after tearing up the agenda copies.

The provincial chief executive took the confidence vote after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled that the governor had the authority to ask the chief minister to seek the trust of the house even during an ongoing session.

The court, earlier today, had said that the chief minister should have the support of 186 lawmakers — the required number for being elected as the CM — round the clock.

A total of 186 members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) voted in support of Elahi as the chief minister on a resolution moved by Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and PTI leader Raja Basharat.

The opposition boycotted the session, claiming that the pre-requisite legal requirements were not met and that Punjab Governor Baligh-Ur-Rehman's order of vote of confidence was sub judice.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said some lawmakers from the treasury benches were not in the country, but still, the PTI claimed that their MPAs attended the session. "Therefore, we will present all their travel records and relevant documents in the court tomorrow."

The court had granted the relief to CM Elahi till January 12 (today), and it will take up his petition against Rehman's de-notifying order in the morning.

After winning the house's confidence, Elahi thanked the leaders of PTI, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), and MPA Bilawal Waraich for supporting him during today's session.

The chief minister slammed the PML-N for its "hue and cry" and asked the party to accept defeat. "I stand with Imran Khan's vision and we have restricted thieves to their homes now."

This is a developing story and more details will be added once they are available.