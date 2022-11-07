ACE Punjab books Aleem Khan for using forged documents to sell state-owned land

Estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan arrives at the Punjab Assembly. — Online/File

FIR says Aleem Khan sold the land owned with help of finance department, LDA, irrigation department officials.

FIR includes Aleem Khan's wife Kiran, daughter and other officers of his organisation.

ACE Punjab had launched action against Aleem after filing a case against him.

LAHORE: Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) against estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan for allegedly using forged documents to sell government-owned land, reported The News.

According to the FIR, Aleem sold the land owned by the government with the help of the finance department, Lahore Development Authority and irrigation department officials.

ACE Punjab had launched action against Aleem after filing a case against him. Allegedly the former provincial minister has been accused of selling the government-owned land as the owner of Vision Developer Company. LDA Director Shafqat Niaz has also been nominated in the FIR.

The provincial anti-corruption watchdog submitted a report recommending action against the accused on November 3, while the authorities said that arrests are expected soon. ACE report alleges that precious state land was sold to the public using “fake, forged and bogus” allotment letters, which were prepared by the office holders of Park View City/Vision Developers in connivance with the government officials.

The FIR was registered against Aleem Khan as the owner of Park View City/Vision Developers, his wife Kiran Aleem Khan, and his daughter as office holders of the organisation. Shoaib Siddique and Atif Iftikhar were also nominated in the case.

Javed Shahbaz, sub-engineer in the Irrigation Department, Shafqat Niaz, Director in the LDA, and Haji Asghar, the patwari of Mouza Shahpur Kanjran, were also nominated in the case. These officials were accused of conniving with Aleem Khan to prepare the forged documents.

ACE report said that all the relevant documents, including the forged letters, had been taken into custody.

The report said that canal/escape channel lands in Mouza Bula Garhi and Mouza Kattar Band areas of Lahore were shown to be part of Park View City through the forged documents, even though the land belonged to the government. The total area occupied illegally is over 100 kanal.