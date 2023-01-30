Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts coming together for body swap comedy: Report

Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts will be blessing the screens in a comedy movie from Palm Springs filmmaker Max Barbakow.

The We're the Millers star and the Pretty Woman actor have previously worked together when Roberts guest starred in Friends seasons 2 and then in romantic comedy Mother's Day.

The upcoming movie, whose title has not been decided yet, will see the Hollywood beauties swapping bodies with each other as reported by Deadline.

Apart from directing, Barbakow will also be writing the movie, which is being backed by Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

The publication further revealed that the movie will be released on Amazon after it won a bidding war with several studios and streamers.

Not much has been disclosed about the film yet, neither has the leading ladies of the movie have confirmed the news.

Aniston last starred in The Morning Show, the season 3 of which will most likely return in summer or fall of 2023.

As for Roberts, she was seen alongside George Clooney in romantic comedy Tickets to Paradise.