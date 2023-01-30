Gerard Pique girlfriend hiding in parents' home after Shakira diss track

 
Shakira's bombshell breakup anthem after Gerard Pique split has made his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti's life difficult as she's been hiding at her parents’ home ever since the song was released.

The 23-year-old PR student’s identity has been revealed as “the other woman” after the song, which has “taken its toll on her.”

Talking about Clara, Spanish journalist Lorena Vazquez said, "They stop her in the street, they sing the song to her, everyone recognizes her, and as she is quite a shy girl."

New update provided by another journalist Saul Ortiz revealed that Clara’s state of mind is “not good” after the Colombian singer’s Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 was released as per The Sun.

"She has been at her parents' house for about eight days, teleworking,” said Saul. "She has needed a refuge because her state of mind is not good.”

“It's not easy being a girl of 23 and being on the lips of Spain and the whole world,” the journalist added. "It has taken its toll on her and she needed to take a step away."

Shakira lashed out at her ex-partner and father of her two sons, Sasha and Milan, in her scathing song, for which she collaborated with the Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap.

In the song, Shakira sings, “Sorry baby I should have thrown you out a while ago... I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement.”

Further ridiculing the former Barcelona star and Clara, she croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal diss at Clara, Shakira says in the song, “She has a good person’s name, clearly it’s not what it sounds like.”

